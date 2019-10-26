New Delhi: ‘It was now out in the open that the Jannayak Janata Party will remain the ‘B-team’ of the BJP’, said Congress, as soon the ruling party stitched an alliance with Dushant Chautala’s JJP to form government in Haryana. Notably, the BJP joined hands with JJP as it failed to reach majority mark of 46 in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly election 2019. While the ruling party won 40 seats, 6 short of majority mark, the JJP bagged 10 seats in 90-member assembly and emerged as the ‘kingmaker’

Earlier speculations were rife that BJP will take support of independent MLA and HLP leader Gopal Kanda and former government in state but after facing flak by Opposition and its own leaders, BJP dropped Kanda’s name and stitched an alliance with Chautala. Addressing a joint press conference with JJP chief, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah stated that that the chief minister will be from his party and the deputy chief minister from JJP.

Following this, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter and strongly criticised the JJP.

“When the BJP wants to gain power by dividing the society, sometimes Raj Kumar Saini and sometimes the JJP-Lok Dal will stand as a puppet. The public has now come to know the reality,” Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

Furthermore, he claimed that it was truth that the Khattar government has not been given the mandate by the people. “It is also true that the JJP asked for people’s mandate against the BJP and won 10 seats,” he said in a series of tweets. He accused the JJP of choosing power over promises.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Khattar is expected to meet governor in Chandigarh where he will stake claim to form government in the state.