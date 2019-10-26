New Delhi: A day after sealing deal with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is set to stake claim to form the government on Saturday. Reports claimed that Khattar will be first elected the BJP legislative party leader at a meeting in Chandigarh and then meet governor to stake claim before him.

After 48 hours of suspense, Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah yesterday made it clear that that the chief minister will be from the BJP and the deputy chief minister will be selected from the JJP.

“Keeping in mind the mandate of the people, leaders of BJP and JJP have decided that the two parties will form a government in Haryana together. The Chief Minister will be from the BJP and the deputy chief minister will be from JJP,” Amit Shah announced at a news briefing, flanked by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Kahttar and Dushyant Chautala.

On his part, Chautala asserted that his party has decided to support the BJP “for the stability of the government in Haryana”. With his this decision, the Chautala clan is making a comeback to power after 15 years, when the JJP leader’s grandfather Om Prakash Chautala was defeated by the Congress in the 2004 elections.

Notably, the BJP won 40 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections, seven down from its 2014 total and six short of a simple majority in the 90-member House. The JJP, which is less than a year old, won 10 seats.

Speculations were rife that the BJP will take support of seven Independents as well as former minister Gopal Kanda to form government in the state. But after facing flak from Opposition leaders as well as on social media, the saffron party decided not to include the latter’s name in the list of MLAs supporting it. Kanda is accused abetting the suicides of his then airline’s employee, Geetika Sharma, in 2012, and her mother early next year.