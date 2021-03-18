New Delhi: Arun Govil who immortalised Lord Ram’s character in Doordarshan’s epic Tele-series Ramayana, today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Govil’s political plunge comes at a time when assembly elections are due in four states and one union territory. Govil joined the saffron camp in presence of Union Minister Debashree Chowdhury and other senior party officials. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee's Assets Down From Rs 30.45 Lakh in 2016 To Rs 16.72 Lakh In 2021, Polls Paper Show

This is not the first time, a cult television personality has joined any political party. Back in 1996, Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna in Mahabharata had contested from Jamshedpur on a BJP ticket and was elected to Lok Sabha. Also Read - Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: BJP Releases List of 4 Candidates, Fields Actor Paapia Adhikari From Uluberia South

Govil joined the BJP just ahead of the scheduled assembly elections in four states of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry. Govil started his career in Bollywood in 1977 with Tarachand Barjatya’s “Paheli”, which he followed up with hits like “Sawan Ko Aane Do” and “Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin”. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC's Manifesto for Bengal Elections, Promises 5 Lakh Jobs