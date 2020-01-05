New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched a door-to-door campaign in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and to counter the opposition’s claims on the Law, across the country. The BJP is conducting the campaign by visiting households across the nation, to contact three crore families in 10 days to mobilise support for the new law.

Today, being the first day of the campaign, Amit Shah is working in the national capital, while BJP’s working president J P Nadda in Ghaziabad, Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur and Nirmala Sitharaman in Jaipur.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched an awareness campaign on the amended Citizenship Act in Jaipur today. She would be addressing BJP workers on CAA in the city on Monday.

BJP working president J P Nadda, in Delhi, today mounted a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi who has severely criticised the CAA. Nadda challenged Gandhi to “speak 10 lines about CAA and say two lines on what he opposes in amended Citizenship Act”. He asserted that the BJP is only party “free of dynastic politics and based on ideology”.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, CM BS Yediyurappa met and interacted with people in Bengaluru, as part of BJP’s door-to-door campaign on the CAA. He said, “Congress is creating confusion among Muslim community. I am telling you that not even a single Muslim will be affected because of CAA.”

BJP also began door-to-door campaign in Madhya Pradesh, party’s state media cell in-charge told news agency PTI.

Last month, scores of people from all walks of life protested against the contentious Act, demanding CAA be revoked- on the concern that it makes religion a criterion for granting citizenship, which in turns, violates the spirit of the Indian Constitution. The protests, though have simmered down, are still continuing across India.

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.