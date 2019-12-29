New Delhi: Launching a massive campaign across the country to win the perception battle over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP working president JP Nadda connected the CAA with Dalit development, saying 70 per cent of the beneficiaries of the CAA will be from the Dalit community.

“70 per cent of the beneficiaries of the CAA will be from Dalit community. Yet you have Dalit leaders presenting arguments against the CAA. At least think before you talk,” Nadda was quoted as saying by IANS.

He said this while addressing a conclave for BJP’S Delhi Unit at Talkatora stadium. During the event, he said that the primary reason for bringing the law is religious persecution and Pakistan not honouring Liyaqat-Nehru pact that talked about preserving the rights of minorities.

“We had declared ourselves secular but Pakistan had declared themselves as Islamic nation,” he added.

During the event, he launched a scathing attack on the Congress and called the partition as the handiwork of the Congress.

The development comes as the BJP launched a nationwide reach-out programme under six zonal coordinators namely Saroj Pandey, Rahul Sinha, Anil Jain among others.

The BJP on Sunday held a meeting on Sunday with Dalit community leaders and highlighted how the new law has benefitted the community.

As part of the campaign, the BJP has decided to make Scheduled Caste (SC) community aware of the benefits of the CAA and reach out to intellectuals, doctors, academicians and professionals from the community.

The CAA, which was passed in the Parliament last month, seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014. The objective of the campaign is to establish that some leaders were trying to mislead Dalits by terming CAA as anti-Dalit.