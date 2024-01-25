Home

News

BJP Launches Theme Song for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Highlights PM Modi’s ‘Guarantees’

BJP Launches Theme Song for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Highlights PM Modi’s ‘Guarantees’

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has kickstarted the campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the theme song of the party has been released; it highlights the guarantees of PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has kickstarted the campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and the theme song of the party has been released; it highlights the guarantees of PM Modi.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.