Satna (MP): Close on the heels of BJP leader beating up a municipal corporation official in Indore, reports emerged on Friday of a BJP Nagar Panchayat chief assaulting a Chief Municipal Officer.

Reports says BJP’s Ram Sushil Patel assaulted Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Devratnam Soni with sticks in Ramnagar earlier in the day. The CMO was taken to a primary health centre and his condition is said to be critical.

Satna SP Riyaz Iqbal said, “Satna Nagar Panchayat Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Devratna Soni was injured after he was allegedly beaten up by BJP Panchayat President Ram Sushil Patel…Both of them have filed cases, Ram Patel is also claiming that he was beaten.”

He assured that both the men will make their statements. Police will examine the CCTV footage and appropriate action will be taken on the basis of investigation.

Locals also said that the CMO had complained to the police over threats from the BJP leader but no action was taken. It hasn’t become clear what the tiff was about.

Meanwhile, Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, is languishing in jail after he was caught on video assaulting civic officers on June 26.

According to media reports, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Vice-President Vivek Agarwal threatened an accountant at the Damoh municipality office. He was reportedly upset over several beneficiaries not receiving funds under government schemes. No police complaint, however, was lodged.