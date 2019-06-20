New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and current Member of Rajya Sabha C P Thakur wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to visit Muzaffarpur in the wake of deaths of more than hundred children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). He suggested that a decision to set up a biochemical lab could be announced like any Central Government Institution with a multi-speciality facility in Muzaffarpur to soothe public ire. “The lab can be merged with upcoming AIIMS like hospitals which could be opened at Muzaffarpur,” the letter stated.

The BJP leader also said that people were very angry and couldn’t resist venting their anger when the Chief Minister visited the city and was forced to leave in a hurry since he was heckled by the public.

C P Thakur, in his letter, mentioned some features for AES to be noted including the average age of children suffering from the disease.

“In present scenario, if you can make a visit to Muzaffarpur, it will be ideal. At least some financial help to the parents of the dead affected children should be given because they are mostly poor,” the letter read.

He also congratulated the Narendra Modi for becoming Prime Minister for the second time and hoped that the country would progress to become an advanced and strong nation under his leadership.