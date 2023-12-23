Home

BJP Leader Giriraj Singh Claims JD(U) Planning Merger With RJD Soon, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav Denies

Patna: In a major political development of Bihar politics, top BJP leader Giriraj Singh has claimed that CM Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) will be merged with RJD. The claim seems significant keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, as per a report by news agency ANI.

“There will be a big change in Bihar’s political landscape soon. I have learned from a very reliable source that the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) will soon merge with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)”, Giriraj Singh was quoted saying in the report. However, trashing the Union Minister’s claim, RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, said it was merely an attempt to hog the spotlight.

“He wants to put his words into someone else’s mouth. How will he remain in the political spotlight if not for such sensational claims?” Tejashwi said.

Rift Between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar And Predecessor And RJD Patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav

Earlier, on Friday, Tejashwi refuted claims of a rift between Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his predecessor and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav. He said attempts were afoot by’sections of the media’ to indulge in negative publicity, adding that all partners in the opposition bloc—India—were standing united and’strong together’.

On the recent fourth meeting of the alliance in the national capital, Tejashwi said, “It was a very fruitful meeting (of the INDIA bloc). Certain media sections can’t stomach the coming together of the opposition parties in a single forum and are resorting to negative publicity. We are strong and together. We are united in our resolve to defeat the BJP,” Tejashwi said.

Several media reports earlier claimed that Nitish was ‘unhappy’ over TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposing Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge as the bloc’s PM.

“We Are Strong And We Are Together…”: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav refuted all the claims regarding the rift between Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JDU) supremo Nitish Kumar and RJD Leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday. He said that these are efforts to do negative publicity by “certain media sections,” adding that the INDIA bloc is “strong together.”

“It was a very fruitful meeting (INDIA alliance)…Certain media sections cannot digest the fact that there is such a big alliance and everybody is together. There are efforts to do negative publicity…We are strong and we are together. We have decided to defeat the BJP…” said Tejashwi Yadav.

Earlier today, the Deputy Chief Minister reached the Chief Minister’s residence and met Nitish Kumar.

Many media reports claimed that Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JDU) Supremo Nitish Kumar was “unhappy” over the proposal of Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

Following this, Congress dismissed the same, stating that the meeting was concluded on a “good note.”

(With inputs from agencies)

