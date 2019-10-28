Hoogly: Political violence continues in West Bengal as a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader was hacked to death in Arambagh area of Hoogly district on Sunday.

This time too, BJP has blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the killing. As alleged, Sheikh Amir Khan, a local leader of the BJP, was attacked with swords and bamboos sticks by TMC workers and later succumbed to his injuries.

The TMC, however, denied the charge.

“There is no rule of law here. The TMC is behind the killing. The spot where he was attacked was not very far from the SDPO’s office. Still, the police took a long time to reach there,” local BJP leaders alleged.

Responding to the allegations, a TMC leader of Hooghly district claimed that BJP workers, instead have been attacking TMC activists in Arambagh since the Lok Sabha polls.

There have been repeated clashes between the TMC and BJP workers in West Bengal over the past few months.

Two women were arrested in connection with the killing and the investigation is on.

(With Agency inputs)