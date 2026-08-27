BJP leader JP Nadda holds ‘cordial’ talks with reservation reform activists, hints at…

The delegation submitted a formal representation outlining their core grievances and policy recommendations regarding affirmative action reform.

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Anti-reservation protest

New Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda met on Thursday with representatives of reservation reform activists following their recent demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on August 21. Large crowds gathered at the site to urge sweeping changes to India’s current quota framework. Demonstrators strongly advocated for replacing the existing caste-based reservation structure with an income-based system, aimed at allocating opportunities in public educational institutions and government jobs based on financial need rather than community identity.

The delegation submitted a formal representation outlining their core grievances and policy recommendations regarding affirmative action reform. Union Minister Nadda heard their concerns regarding equitable access to public resources and assured the representatives that the government remains committed to evaluating public feedback on social policies while maintaining dialogue with all key stakeholders.

Union Minister Nadda met the delegation of quota reforms activists on Thursday and also hinted at another meeting soon, in order to address their concerns and complaints. Nadda also to took to his official X account to inform about his ‘cordial’ discussion with the representatives. “Following the movement that took place at Jantar Mantar on August 21, cordial discussions were held, as per the pre-determined schedule, with Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the team.

In this connection, we will meet again soon,” Nadda said in a post on X. The Union Minister, however, did not make any reference to the outfit named “Reservation Hatao Andolan” nor did he elaborate on what transpired at the meeting with its representatives. Nadda’s meet with the representatives comes days after Harsh Dubey and other reservation-reform representatives met the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow, following which the latter promised to place their demands before the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central leadership.

Notably, the “Reservation Hatao Andolan” campaign originated on the social media, with Instagram page having more than five million followers. The protesting group has been demanding that the government review the caste-based reservation and restructure the quota system by making economic status as the “premise’ for giving reservations in education and jobs.

At their Jantar Mantar protest, earlier this month, they reiterated their demand that quotas in public educational institutions and government jobs should strictly be governed on basis of economic ground, disability, or family status and not entirely on basis of caste.