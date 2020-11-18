BJP leader Khushbu Sundar met with an accident near Melmaruvathur town in Tamil Nadu when a tanker rammed into her vehicle on Wednesday morning. However, she had a miraculous escape and didn’t suffer any injuries. Sundar was on her way to Cuddalore to participate in BJP’s Vel Yaatra campaign in Tamil Nadu ahead of the assembly election when the accident took place. Also Read - Manusmriti Remarks Row: BJP's Khushbu Sundar Detained on Way to Protest Against VCK's Thirumavalavan

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Tamil Nadu: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar met with an accident near Melmaruvathur when a tanker rammed into her vehicle. She escaped unhurt. Police investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/MQ6LyEX1v0 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

After escaping unhurt, she tweeted that she is safe and also clarified that the truck was at fault and not her vehicle.

In a tweet, she wrote, ”Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God’s grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband’s trust in him is seen.”

Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen pic.twitter.com/XvzWZVB8XR — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

“Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play,” she further added.