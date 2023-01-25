Home

News

India

BJP leader shot dead in Manipur’s Thoubal District; Prime Accused Surrenders

BJP leader shot dead in Manipur’s Thoubal District; Prime Accused Surrenders

Police launched a massive manhunt for the prime accused, identified as 46-year-old Ayekpam Keshorjit, and appealed to him to surrender, while warning people against providing him with shelter.

Thoubal: A BJP leader was shot dead in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Tuesday, following which the prime accused surrendered before the police while another person was arrested. Laishram Rameshwor Singh, the convenor of ex-servicemen cell of the saffron party’s state unit, was murdered near the gates of his residence in Kshetri Leikai area in the morning, Thoubal Superintendent of Police Haobijam Jogeshchandra said.

Two people came in a car without a registration number and shot at Singh from a close range around 11 am, he said. Hours after the incident, the man driving the vehicle, identified as Naorem Ricky Pointing Singh, was arrested, Jogeshchandra told reporters.

Anguished to learn about the murder of L. Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell.

We strongly condemned this inhumane act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice & punished accordingly.

We have lost a dedicated karyakarta.@NBirenSingh pic.twitter.com/cPsFgE7uMY — BJP Manipur (@BJP4Manipur) January 24, 2023

The 50-year-old man received a bullet injury on his chest and was taken to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, who hails from Keinou in Bishnupur district, was apprehended in Haobam Marak area in Imphal West district.

Police launched a massive manhunt for the prime accused, identified as 46-year-old Ayekpam Keshorjit, and appealed to him to surrender, while warning people against providing him with shelter.

Sometime after that, the prime accused surrendered before the police at Commando Complex in Imphal West district. He hails from Haobam Marak. A .32 caliber licensed pistol, two magazines and nine cartridges were seized from his possession.

An empty case of .32 caliber bullet was also seized from the spot, he said.

Naorem Ricky Pointing Singh was driving the vehicle while Ayekpam Keshorjit opened fire on the BJP leader, the SP said.

On being asked about the motive behind the murder, he said that further investigation is underway.

BJP state unit vice president Ch Chidananda Singh told PTI, “We strongly condemn this cowardly actâ€¦ Stringent action should be taken against the culprits.”