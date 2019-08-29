Agra: Newly-inducted Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh Dharmesh likened Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati to a “naked” live wire, adding that “anyone who touches her will die”.

“Mayawati is like a naked electric wire. Anyone who touches her will die,” he said in an informal chat with the media in Agra.

He also called Mayawati “untrustworthy”, as he blamed her for betraying others after reaping maximum benefit from them.

The Minister of State for Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare, who represents the Agra cantonment seat in the Assembly, said, “Mayawati is not trustworthy and has betrayed everyone”.

The UP minister also alleged that Mayawati used the Samajwadi Party to increase her party’s number for Lok Sabha elections. “She used the Samajwadi Party, increased her party’s strength during Lok Sabha to 10 and then ditched that party.”

Furthermore, he claimed that it was late BJP leader Brahma Dutt Dwiwedi who had saved Mayawati’s life during the infamous state guest house incident, while also helping her become the Chief Minister on three occasions.

Dharmesh said BSP patron Kanshi Ram had died under mysterious circumstances and he would soon meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to seek a CBI probe into that death. Dharmesh, a doctor by profession, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1994 and won his first election in 2017.