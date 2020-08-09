New Delhi: Unidentified Militants on Sunday shot at and injured a BJP worker in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Also Read - 'Keeping Quiet Not an Option': Ex-Malaysian PM 'Won't Apologise' For Remarks on Kashmir

Abdul Hamid Najar (38), a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam was on morning walk when militants fired at him near Ompora. He was taken to a hospital and further details on his condition were awaited.

Notably, this is the third attack on a BJP leader or worker in a week. Earlier on Wednesday, BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot dead by militants outside his residence in Vessu area of Qazigund in southern Kashmir.

On Tuesday, unidentified gunmen had attacked and seriously injured another BJP panch, Arif Ahmad, in Akhran area of Kulgam district.