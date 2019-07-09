New Delhi: Urging the Election Commission (EC) to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that they are ready for polls in the state.

BJP leader Ram Madhav told in a press conference that his party had appealed to the EC to hold polls in the state this year and that they were confident that the party would win alongside other ‘like-minded parties’.

The EC is likely to announce the dates of assembly polls once it receives a go ahead on the law and order situation from both, the Centre and the state government.

Last week, the Rajya Sabha approved to extend the President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that due to Amarnath Yatra and Ramzan, state administration suggested the postponement of Assembly polls.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under President’s Rule since June 2018 after the then Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti resigned.

In the 2014 elections after receiving a split verdict, the BJP had joined hands with the PDP despite ideological differences.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Madhav while commenting on Article 370, said that the Centre is committed to repealing the provision which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“As far as 370 is concerned, our ideological commitment is well known. We are committed to repealing it, ” he told ANI.