Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19. The former Union minister tested positive for coronavirus two days after he addressed several election rallies in Bihar.

Shahnawaz Hussain took to Twitter to announce his diagnosis saying, "I had come in contact with a few people who tested positive for Covid-19. I got myself tested today and my report has come positive."

The BJP leader requested the people who came in contact with him in the past few days to get tested for Covid-19.

“I request all who came in contact with me in last few days to kindly get yourself tested according to government guidelines (sic),” he said in the tweet.

I have admitted myself into AIIMS trauma centre.

I am feeling fine, nothing to worry about. — Syed Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) October 21, 2020

In another tweet, Shahnawaz Hussain informed that he has admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) trauma centre.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, Shahnawaz Hussain had been campaigning for NDA candidates in Narpatganj, Forbesganj, Purnia Sadar and Katihar. He was also joined by Deputy CM Sushil Kumar at the rallies.