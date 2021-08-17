Kulgam: In a shocking incident, a BJP worker was on Tuesday allegedly shot dead by militants in Brazloo-jagir village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The deceased has been identified as Javeed Ahmad Dar and as per local reports, he was the BJP in charge of Hom Shali Bugh constituency. As per updates, Javeed Ahmad Dar was shifted to a hospital after militants fired upon him at Brazloo-jagir in Kulgam.Also Read - J&K: Major Tragedy Averted as Jammu Police Arrests 4 JeM Terrorists Ahead of Independence Day 2021

Reacting to the incident, BJP's J&K unit has condemned the incident and called it a "shameful and cowardly act" by militants.

"BJP condemns the killing of Javeed Ahmad Dar, constituency president, Homshalibugh, in Kulgam by terrorists. The killing of Javeed Dar by terrorists in Kulgam is a shameful and cowardly act. My deepest condolences with the bereaved family. I pray for courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss," Manzoor Ahmad, BJP media cell head, Kashmir, said.

Jammu & Kashmir: BJP's Constituency President of Homshalibugh in Kulgam, Javeed Ahmad Dar shot dead by terrorists this afternoon at Brazloo-jagir of the district. pic.twitter.com/OXRJea1HbW — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

Notably, this is the second killing of a BJP leader by militants in Kashmir in August. On August 9, terrorists had barged into the house of Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo in Lal Chowk area of Anantnag, and shot at them from a close range.

Moreover, last week also, one Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam. As per the media updates, the encounter started on Thursday (Aug 12) night after two security force personnel and as many civilians were injured after militants fired upon a BSF convoy. An official told PTI that the convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu.