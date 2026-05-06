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BJP leader Suvendu Adhikaris personal secretary shot dead days after result declaration

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal secretary shot dead days after result declaration

The personal assistant of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was killed after unidentified assailants fired four rounds at him in Kolkata.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (AI Image)

Kolkata: In a shocking development days after West Bengal Assembly Election results were declared, BJP leader and the probable West Bengal Chief Minister face Suvendu Adhikari’s personal secretary Chandranath Rath has been reportedly shot dead in West Bengal’s Madhyamgram. As per a report carried by news agency PTI, personal assistant Chandranath Rath was shot at from close range by unidentified assailants in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.

How was Suvendu Adhikari’s personal secretary killed?

The incident took place in the Madhyamgram area, where the victim, who serves as the executive assistant to the leader of opposition in the state assembly, was allegedly targeted on a public road, they said.

Also read: Nandigram Assembly Election Results: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari wins against TMC’s Pabitra Kar

As per the report, Rath sustained multiple bullet injuries in the firing and was rushed to a private hospital. Soon after the incident, a large police contingent reached the spot and launched an investigation. The motive behind the attack was not immediately known.

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Senior police officers were present in the area, and efforts were on to identify and trace those involved in the shooting, the report added.

Also read: West Bengal hit by post-poll violence: Two BJP workers and one TMC worker killed; vandalism reported in several areas, parties appeal for peace

BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari defeats West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur

In a result laden with symbolism, political theatre and historical resonance, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari on Monday defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, puncturing what was long seen as her safest political refuge and delivering a decisive psychological blow to the TMC amid a sweeping saffron surge across West Bengal.

The margin — 15,105 votes after all 20 rounds of counting — told only part of the story. The real narrative lay in the arc of the contest: a commanding early lead for Banerjee, a steady erosion, and a late surge by Adhikari that mirrored, almost frame by frame, the dramatic script of Nandigram in 2021.

If Nandigram marked the rupture of a mentor-protege relationship and the first electoral defeat of Banerjee in decades, Bhabanipur has now cemented Adhikari’s emergence as the BJP’s principal challenger in Bengal– and the man who can beat her on both hostile and home turf.

“This is a historic victory… a victory of Hindutva, a victory of Bengal, a victory of Modiji,” Adhikari said, holding his winning certificate outside the Sakhawat Memorial School counting centre, invoking both ideological and political triumph.

(With inputs from agencies)

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