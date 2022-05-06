New Delhi: New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has been arrested by the Punjab Police on Friday. He was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by AAP leader Sunny Singh. In his complaint, the AAP leader said that Bagga had made provocative statements and tried to create hamper communal harmony. Bagga is the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). “BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab Police,” Aam Aadmi Party’s Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan tweeted.Also Read - Jodhpur Violence: Rajasthan Govt Extends Curfew till Midnight of May 6, Over 140 Arrested | Top Updates

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab Police: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan pic.twitter.com/ibrebvNCeU — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Govt Lifts Curfew From Riot-hit Khargone After 24 Days, All Restrictions Lifted

BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that Bagga was arrested and taken away by 50 cops from his house. “A true chieftain, he cannot be intimidated or weakened by such antics. Why so much fear of a true Sardar?” he tweeted. Also Read - 'What's The Big Deal', Says Shiv Sena After Police Files Case Against Raj Thackeray for Inflammatory Speech

Speaking to reporters, Preetpal Singh Bagga, father of BJP leader Tajinder Pal S Bagga said,”Today morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home & dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, police took me to another room & punched me in the face.”

He added that the police personnel who came to their home said that Tajinder gave a death threat to Arvind Kejriwal. “Delhi Police had no information about the incident; A DCP is here now”, the BJP leader’s father claimed.