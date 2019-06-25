New Delhi: Shobha Vijender, wife of Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, was robbed at Mandi House in Lutyen’s Delhi on Monday. Shobha, who runs an NGO filed a complaint with the Delhi Police.

She claimed that the incident took place at about 10:15 AM on Monday when she left her Pandara Road residence in her car along with her associate and driver. When she reached near Mandi House, unknown bike-borne persons intercepted her car and later threw some flammable substance on the car’s bonnet.

Furthermore she stated,” When driver and associate got out of the car to look into the matter, taking advantage the robbers fled away with my handbag.

“It is probably an act of those who rob the belongings from their targets after diverting their attention”, a senior police officer said, adding that they are looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, the BJP leader’s wife also hit out at the Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for their lukewarm response over women’s safety in the national capital.