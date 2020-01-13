New Delhi: A fresh controversy erupted in Maharashtra on Monday after a BJP leader compared Chhatrapati Shivaji to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his book. Written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal, the book titled ‘Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’ was slammed by the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance.

Demanding a ban on the book, which was released yesterday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked the Chhatrapati’s descendents to take serious note of this. He also launched a veiled attack on BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Raje, (who is also a descendant of Shivaji) saying that Shivaji’s descendants should quit BJP over the book.

Echoing similar remarks, Maharashtra minister and Congess leader Ashok Chavan asserted that Shivaji’s personality and work are incomparable. “No individual can even match the legendary warrior king’s toe nail,” Chavan had stated.

Besides, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe filed a complaint against the author for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people by drawing a parallel between PM Modi and the Maratha warrior.

Earlier on Sunday, Sambhaji Raje had urged BJP chief Amit Shah to immediately ban the book. “We respect Narendra Modi, who was elected as the prime minister of the country for the second time. But neither (Narendra) Modi nor anybody else in the world can be compared with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he had reportedly said.

In 2018, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji