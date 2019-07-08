New Delhi: Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fired fresh salvos at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming that some of its leaders were ‘drunk on power’ as they assault government officials for doing their duty. Her attack comes after recent incidents of misconduct by some leaders of the BJP.

“BJP leaders were supposed to serve the people of the country after winning elections, but they are instead thrashing employees. Drunk on power some leader uses a bat to beat up an employee, while another resorts to firing and uses lathis against a toll employee for demanding toll fee. Are there any chances of strict action against these people,” Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.

चुनाव जीतकर भाजपा के नेताओं को जनता की सेवा करनी थी मगर वो कर्मचारियों की पिटाई कर रहे हैं। कोई सत्ता की हनक में बल्ले से पीटता है, तो कोई टोल शुल्क माँगने पर फाइरिंग कर लाठी डंडे चलाता है। क्या इन लोगों पर सख़्त कार्यवाही की सम्भावना है ?https://t.co/BZpUFGx4UO — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 7, 2019

Her statement came after security men accompanying BJP MP and scheduled castes commission chairman Ram Shankar Katheria fired in the air and allegedly thrashed employees at a toll post in Agra’s Etmadpur,

In a CCTV footage of toll plaza, it was clearly visible that security personnel was in an argument with an employee, holding him by his collar. Later, other colleagues arrived at the scene, thrashed the employee and also fired in the air.

Agra Police registered an FIR against Katheria and an unknown accused under IPC Sections 147 (rioting), 336 (act endangering safety of others), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Besides, the Congress leader was also referring to the incident on June 26 when BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s MLA son Akash was arrested in Indore for allegedly assaulting a municipal corporation official with a bat.

Earlier on July 2, PM Narendra Modi had reprimanded Akash at BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, saying that the party did not need netas (lawmakers) who tarnish its image. “Beta kisi ka bhi ho, manmaani nahi chalegi (bad behaviour will not be tolerated, no matter whose son one may be),” PM Modi reportedly said.