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BJP leaders offer prayers at Maa Kali Temple in Delhi after historic victory in West Bengal Assembly Elections

BJP leaders offer prayers at Maa Kali Temple in Delhi after historic victory in West Bengal Assembly Elections

BJP leaders offer prayers at Maa Kali Temple after the historic West Bengal victory, thank voters and credit PM Modi’s leadership. Scroll down for details.

BJP leaders offer prayers at Maa Kali Temple (Image: ANI)

On the historic victory of the BJP in West Bengal, the senior leaders, like the national president of the BJP, Nitin Nabin; Delhi CM Rekha Gupta; Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva; MP Bansuri Swaraj; and dedicated party workers, offered prayers at the Maa Kali Temple in CR Park. The leaders gave the credit for the win to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the support of the people residing in West Bengal for giving the party a chance in the state.

What did Nitin Nabin say?

The National President of the party, Nitin Nabin, while speaking to the media, said, “The country is progressing on the path of development while preserving its rich cultural heritage.”

He added, “We are confident that West Bengal’s profound cultural legacy will be further strengthened under the Prime Minister’s vision.”

Nabin extended his acknowledgement to the voters in the state.

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Also Read: ‘Lotus has bloomed in West Bengal’: PM Modi’s first reaction as BJP conquers TMC’s bastion in assembly elections

Focus on governance in West Bengal

The BJP secured a stronghold in West Bengal in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Meanwhile, Amit Shah was appointed as the central observer for the party in West Bengal. This implies that he will look after the selection of the legislative leader and will aid in helping the government run the state.

PM Modi’s address

After declaring the win in the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 as ‘historic’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi for his address. PM Modi reached the place wearing Bengali attire. As he entered the venue, loud chants in favour of the BJP government began to echo in the chambers of the headquarters.

He lauded the people of West Bengal for giving the BJP government a chance to work in the state. He added, “The sun has risen in West Bengal, for which many generations have waited eagerly.”

Also Read: PM Modi makes first promise after Bengal win: ‘Strict action against infiltrators’

Temple visit by BJP leaders

The temple visit comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began its preparations to form the government in West Bengal, which marks a major transformation in the political future of the state. The party leaders highlighted that they will focus on their governance, proper development, and delivering promises to the voters.

The results for the assembly elections in the state were announced on May 4, i.e., Monday, in which the BJP broke the stronghold of TMC.

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