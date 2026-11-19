BJP leader’s son, 14, killed by flower-showering JCB during Akhilesh Yadav’s Gorakhpur roadshow

A 12-year-old boy was killed after a flower-showering bulldozer allegedly ran over him during Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur. The incident took place when the boy was crossing the road to pick up his sister from school.

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BJP leader's son, 14, killed by flower-showering JCB during Akhilesh Yadav's Gorakhpur roadshow (Image: PTI)

A 12-year-old boy was killed after a bulldozer allegedly ran over him during Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA Rath Yatra in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur on Wednesday. The bulldozer was reportedly being used to shower flower petals on the procession when the accident took place. The deceased was identified as Aryavardhan Singh, a resident of Rajdhani village in the Chauri Chaura area. His father, Omkar Singh, is a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

The incident took place around 2 pm in the Koodaghat area when Aryavardhan was crossing the road to pick up his sister from Kendriya Vidyalaya, according to his father.

Omkar Singh alleged that Akhilesh Yadav’s convoy had already passed when a JCB machine following the procession hit his son from behind. The vehicle was moving at high speed while showering flowers on the rally, he claimed.

The impact threw the boy towards a road divider, leaving him with a serious injury to the back of his head. He died following the accident.

What did the boy’s father say?

Speaking to news agency IANS, Omkar Singh said his son was on his way to pick up his sister from school when the incident occurred. He alleged that the bulldozer was following Akhilesh Yadav’s convoy at high speed to shower flower petals on the SP chief and his supporters.

According to the father, the main convoy had already moved ahead when the JCB struck Aryavardhan as he was crossing the road.

The incident led to protests by the boy’s family, who demanded accountability for his death. Questions were also raised over the use of heavy vehicles during a crowded political procession.

Police seize bulldozer, investigation underway

Following the incident, Gorakhpur Police seized the bulldozer involved in the accident and began efforts to identify its owner. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances that led to the collision.

Gorakhpur MLA Engineer Sarvan Nishad visited the bereaved family and expressed his condolences. Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad also spoke to the MLA and asked him to ensure that the family received all possible assistance.

BJP attacks Samajwadi Party over boy’s death

The incident triggered a political exchange between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP accused SP supporters of irresponsible behaviour during the PDA Rath Yatra. In a statement, the party alleged that the supporters’ enthusiasm to welcome Akhilesh Yadav had led to the death of an innocent child.

The BJP also questioned the use of a bulldozer during the procession and blamed the SP workers for the incident.

What did Akhilesh Yadav say?

Reacting to the incident, Akhilesh Yadav said he had no information about the boy’s death. He also criticised the administration, claiming that proper arrangements had not been made for the roadshow.

The SP chief said people should be cautious of BJP members, alleging that they implicate others in false cases.

Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur

The incident took place during Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur, a stronghold of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The roadshow began from Gorakhpur airport and ended at Deokahi village in the Chauri Chaura area. A large number of SP workers and supporters from all nine Assembly constituencies of Gorakhpur and other parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh attended the procession.

Supporters were seen running alongside the customised campaign vehicle carrying SP flags and raising slogans in support of Akhilesh Yadav.

Gorakhpur has been a major political base for Yogi Adityanath, who has represented the constituency five times as a Lok Sabha MP and once as an MLA.