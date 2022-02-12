Jalandhar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance in Punjab on Saturday afternoon released its official manifesto or sankalp patra for Punjab elections 2022 scheduled for February 20. The party released the sankalp patra in Jalandhar in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister and Hoshiarpur MP Som Prakash, and other senior BJP leaders.Also Read - Navjot Singh Sidhu Will Be Given 'Super CM' Post If Congress Comes Back To Power In Punjab: MP Ravneet Bittu

Releasing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance's manifesto, Union Minister Puri said, "Punjab is a very sensitive border state and it is important for the state to have people in power who themselves are stable."

BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) alliance releases manifesto for Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar. "Punjab is a very sensitive border state & it is important for the state to have people in power who themselves are stable," says Union Minister HS Puri

In Punjab, BJP is fighting the Assembly polls in alliance with former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). On February 8, BJP, with both its allies released a similar document that promised to entirely waive off the debt of all farmers with less than five acres of land-holdings in the state if the alliance comes to power

Further, the party also promised `Mehnat Da Pakka Mull` under which the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers growing fruits, vegetables, pulses, and oilseeds will be guaranteed as part of the Central Governments MSP extension programme. The alliance also promised a dedicated annual budget of Rs 5,000 crore for agriculture for sustaining crop diversification and making it more rewarding.

The allies released 11 resolutions in which it had also promised a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to families hit by terrorism. The document promised that if the alliance government comes to power, it would set up a special task force to probe the sacrilege incidents and fast-track courts to try such cases.

It also promised that the NDA government in Punjab would increase an ex-gratia grant given to soldiers who lay down their lives fighting for the nation to Rs 1 crore from Rs 50 lakh.

Assembly elections in Punjab will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will be held on March 10.