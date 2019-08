New Delhi: Janata Dal Secular (JD-S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy asked his party workers to be ready for elections which he believes could happen soon. He also predicted the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka will fall soon.

Speaking to JD(S) workers in Mandya, Kumaraswamy said,”Be prepared for elections very soon, may happen on the 17 seats (constituencies of disqualified MLAs) or elections may even happen on all 224 constituencies. I am sure that this (Karnataka Govt) will not stay for long.”

Furthermore, he stated that there will be no coalition. “We don’t need any coalition now. I don’t need power, I need your love,” the former Karnataka CM added.