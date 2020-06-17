New Delhi: Trouble mounted for Biren Singh-led Manipur government after four National People’s Party (NPP) ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh resigned from the BJP-led government in the state on Wednesday. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: After Congress, BJP Shifts Its MLAs to Jaipur Hotel

The other three who tendered their resignation letters are Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh. Joykumar Singh also held the finance portfolio. Also Read - Manipur HSLC Exams 2020: Results Announced, Check on manresults.nic.in

Writing separate letters to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Joykumar, Haokip and Kayishii stated that they tender their resignations from the state Cabinet of the BJP-led coalition government of Manipur. Also Read - Chhattisgarh News: Dantewada BJP Leader Arrested For Procuring Tractor For Naxals: Report

After their resignation, the BJP government in the state has the support of only 18 MLAs in the assembly of 60.

The Congress had in 2017 Assembly polls emerged as the single-largest party with 28 seats and the BJP had won 21 out of 60 seats. But later, the BJP formed the government under the leadership of Biren Singh by forming a coalition with the National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

On the other hand, Congress leader and former chief minister O Ibobi Singh has garnered support and staked a claim at power in the state.