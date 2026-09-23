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BJP’s major organisational reshuffle: Smriti Irani takes charge of Chhattisgarh and Haryana, Ram Madhav gets Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu

The BJP high command has fielded several senior and experienced strategists, assigning them charge of key states.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash
Updated: September 23, 2026, 3:39 PM IST
BJP's major organisational reshuffle: Smriti Irani takes charge of Chhattisgarh and Haryana, Ram Madhav gets Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu
BJP's major organisational reshuffle: Smriti Irani takes charge of Chhattisgarh and Haryana, Ram Madhav gets Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made significant organizational appointments. Several senior leaders have been assigned responsibility for different states. Among the new responsibilities, several leaders have been given charge of more than one state.

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani has been given charge of Chhattisgarh and Haryana. Ram Madhav has been given charge of Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu, while Sunil Bansal has been given charge of West Bengal and Telangana.

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Baijayant Panda has been appointed in-charge of Maharashtra, while former IT cell convener Amit Malviya has been appointed co-in-charge of Maharashtra. Harish Dwivedi has been given charge of Karnataka and Bihar, while Sangeeta Yadav and Rohan Gupta have been appointed co-in-charges. The BJP has also appointed in-charges for various states and union territories.

See the list here:

  • Goa: Anil Antony
  • Himachal Pradesh: Shrikant Sharma
  • Jammu and Kashmir: Satish Poonia
  • Madhya Pradesh: Biplab Kumar Deb
  • Maharashtra: Baijayant Panda
  • Andaman and Nicobar: Jai Prakash
  • Assam: Mangal Pandey

Along with this, Anil Baluni has been appointed as the coordinator of the Communication Department, while Ashish Agarwal has been appointed as the convener of the Media Department.

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About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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