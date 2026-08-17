BJP Major Reshuffle: These big leaders makes comeback in President Nitin Nabin’s 2029 team – Check full list here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National president Nitin Nabin on Monday finalised his new team and revealed the names of those assigned national positions and other responsibilities.

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BJP Major Reshuffle These big leaders set to make comeback in President Nitin Nabin’s 2029 team - Check full list here | Image: X

BJP Major Reshuffle: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a major revamp in its organisation on Monday. National president Nitin Nabin finalised his new team and revealed the names of those assigned national positions and other responsibilities. The saffron party is focusing on inducting next-generation leaders, with a major focus on youth and women. It is to be noted that this major shift toward a younger team has been planned since the saffron party appointed 46-year-old Nabin as its youngest-ever chief.

It is to be noted that the announcement comes nearly six months after Nabin became party chief.

Major Names In Nitin Nubbin’s Team

The party has appointed senior leaders as National Vice Presidents, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya , Prof M Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar. Out of 13, six new vice presidents are women.

Kavita Patidar – Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran – Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh – Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma – Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel – Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak – Delhi, Phangnon Konyak – Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav – Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony – Keralam, M. Venkateshan – Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga – West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu – Bihar, Swadesh Singh – Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman – Assam, Rohan Gupta – Gujarat, Jai Prakash – Delhi have been named as National Secretaries.

Piyush Goyal Appointed As National Treasurer

Piyush Goyal has again been appointed as the National Treasurer of the saffron party.

The party has also named RS MP Tarun Chugh as the Central Office In-charge. Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi has been entrusted with the charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roop Kumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh

Anil Baluni, who is a Lok Sabha MP, will continue as Media Convenor. The co-convenors are Ashish Usha Agrawal – Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Bhandari – Delhi and Siddharth Yadav – Delhi.

Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as Social Media Convenor.

Nitin Nabin’s New Team Will Face Major Test In 2027

Nitin Nabin’s new team will face a major test in 2027 when several states, including Uttar Pradesh, go to the polls. The changes in the party structure could also pave the way for a likely reshuffle in the Union Cabinet.The BJP on Monday unveiled its new team that will work under Party President Nitin Nabin. The team has several new faces and is a mix of experience and youth. Women have also been given sizeable representation.

BL Santosh will continue as the National General Secretary (Organisation).

Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have been appointed as general secretaries.

(with ANI inputs)