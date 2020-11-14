New Delhi: With an eye on upcoming elections, the BJP has made some major changes in its line-up for state in-charges. Party vice-president Radha Mohan Singh has been appointed in-charge of politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, and will be assisted by party national secretary Satya Kumar, Sunil Ojha and Sanjeev Chaurasia in the state. Kailash Vijayvargiya will continue to be the in-charge of West Bengal and he will be assisted by BJP national secretary Arvind Menon and party national IT cell head Amit Malviya. Also Read - Deepotsav: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Fulfilling Ayodhya's Dream

Bhupender Yadav will continue as the in-charge for Bihar and Gujarat, and will be assisted by BJP national secretaries Harish Dwivedi and Anupam Hazara in Bihar, according to a statement. Similarly, party national secretary Satya Kumar, Sunil Ojha and Sanjeev Chaurasia will assist Singh in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has appointed party vice president Baijayant Panda as in-charge of Delhi and Assam, while its general secretary C T Ravi will be in-charge of Maharashtra, Goa and Tamil Nadu, the statement said. BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who was earlier co-incharge for Delhi, will now look after the party's work in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Telangana.

Former general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, who was looking after Karnataka, will now be the in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, the statement said. Arun Singh, who was the in-charge of Odisha, replaces Rao.

Arun Singh will also look after the party’s work in Rajasthan. Newly appointed general secretary D Purandeshwari will now look after the party’s work in Odisha and will also be the in-charge of Chhattisgarh.

Party general secretary Dushyant Gautam has been made in-charge of Punjab, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand, and Dilip Sakia of Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

The party has made Union Minister V Muralidharan in-charge of Andhra Pradesh along with Sunil Deodhar as co-incharge. Party national secretary Satya Kumar, who is co-incharge of Uttar Pradesh, has been made in-charge of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and national secretary Vinod Tawde in-charge of Haryana, it said.

Avinash Rai Khanna and Sanjay Tandon will be in-charge and co-incharge respectively for Himachal Pradesh.

The party also designated its general secretaries as in-charges of its various wings Bhupender Yadav for Kisan Morcha, Arun Singh for OBC Morcha, Tarun Chugh for Yuva Morcha, Dushyant Gautam for Mahila Morcha, C T Ravi for SC Morcha, Dilip Sakia for ST Morcha and D Purandeshwari for Minority Morcha.

Notably, these appointments come more than a month after BJP president J P Nadda announced a new team of party national office bearers.

(With agency inputs)