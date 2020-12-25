Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the farmer across the states today and release the next batch of financial aid Rs 18,000 crore from the PM-Kisan scheme. The PM’s session with farmers is a part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s nationwide outreach to the farmers on December 25, the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Also Read - MP Board Exam 2021: Examination Pattern Changed | No Long-form Questions, 30 Per Cent MCQs

“Tomorrow’s day is very important for the country’s Annadatas. Will get the opportunity to release the next installment of PM-Kisan for more than 9 crores farmer families through video conferencing at 12 pm. Will also interact with farmers of many states on this occasion,” the PM tweeted on Thursday. Also Read - NEET SS Counselling Result 2020 Declared for 2nd Round At mcc.nic.in, Check NEET SS Allotment Results Now

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is keeping no stone unturned to make this event a great success. According to the reports, BJP president JP Nadda has directed union ministers, MPs and MLAs to participate in the address.

Letters have been sent to presidents of state units and all other senior leaders. Union Home minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will listen to PM Modi’s speech in Delhi.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will listen to the PM’s interaction with farmers in Assam’s Silchar, while Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal will be in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will be in her constituency Amethi while Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will be in Jagatsinghpur in Odisha.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is expected to be in Jaisalmer whereas Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will listen to the programme from Patna. Union Minister General (Retd) V K Singh will be in Ghaziabad, his parliamentary constituency.

The reports further add that the party chief has ordered “big screens to be arranged for listening to (the Prime Minister’s) address… at every block development centre”. In addition, district-level programs will be held an hour before the PM’s speech (which will be at noon); these will also be held at all mandis or APMC markets.

Party functionaries have been asked to detail measures put in place by the Centre to benefit farmers such as increases in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers’ produce, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana that insures their yields and the introduction of neem-coated ure to boost wheat and paddy production.