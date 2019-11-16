New Delhi: The workers and leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday staged a protest outside the office of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi demanding an apology from the party chief Arvind Kejriwal over the Rafale review petitions dismissed by the Supreme Court, stated news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal’s capital city, the BJP workers tore down and defaced the posters of Rahul Gandhi demanding an apology from him regarding the Rafale review petitions. News agency ANI tweeted pictures of the protest that erupted on Saturday, i.e., November 16 in Delhi and Kolkata.

On Friday, the BJP workers protested outside All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi, demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Rafale issue.

Delhi: BJP workers and leaders holds a protest outside AAP office, demanding an apology from Arvind Kejriwal after Supreme Court dismissed #Rafale review petitions. pic.twitter.com/01i2Z4KXlo — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019

On Thursday, the apex court had dismissed the review petitions filed against its verdict in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal by stating that lack merit. A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “We find the review petitions are without any merit.”

Reiterating the clean chit given to the Modi government, the apex court had rejected the contention seeking the necessity to file an FIR in India’s Rafale fighter jet agreement with French firm Dassault Aviation case.

West Bengal: BJP workers tear and deface posters of Rahul Gandhi during a protest in Kolkata demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi after Supreme Court dismissed #Rafale review petitions. pic.twitter.com/3WfILLgV78 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019

The pleas had sought re-examination of the apex court’s December 14, 2018 verdict that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The rejection of review petitions is tantamount to the apex court giving a second clean chit to the Modi government.

Reading out the judgement, Justice Kaul said the judges had reached the conclusion that it is not appropriate to order a roving inquiry into the allegations.

Maintaining that the review petitions have sought registration of an FIR in connection with Rafale fighter jets jet deal, the bench said, “We do not consider it to be a fair submission”.

“We do not find it appropriate to consider passing order for registration of FIR,” the bench said.

(With agency inputs)