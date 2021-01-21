New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s decision to rename dragon fruit as ‘Kamalam’, the NCP said that time may not be far when the saffron party would start calling the country as “Kamalastan”. Also Read - Dragon Fruit Benefits: 5 Amazing Health Benefits of This Bright Pink Fruit

Issuing a statement on the renaming of the fruit, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, "The BJP has now started branding itself on fruits also. We fear that the time may be not far when they would start addressing Hindustan as Kamalastan." The BJP's election symbol is lotus, which is called 'kamal' in Hindi.

Earlier on Tuesday CM Rupani said his government has decided to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam' as it looks like lotus. He said that the Gujarat government has applied for a patent to change the nomenclature of dragon fruit, which is largely grown in Kutch, Navsari and different parts of Saurashtra, to 'Kamalam'.

He also said there is nothing political behind renaming of the fruit.

“The name dragon fruit is not proper, and due to its name one thinks of China. So we have given it the name ‘Kamalam’,” Rupani said.

“Farmers say it looks like lotus and that is the reason we have named it ‘Kamalam’,” he added.