Itanagar: A district court in Arunachal Pradesh awarded life imprisonment to the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister.

Kajum Bagra was convicted for murdering a person in 2017. He is the son of state Industries minister Tumke Tagra.

As per the cops, quoted in a NDTV report, Kajum had shot dead one Kenjum Kamsi on March 26, 2017 outside Hotel West in Aalo after a brief altercation over the payment of a contract. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed outside the hotel.

Kajum was charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27(1) of the Arms Act. However, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Notably, under the Indian law, the minimum term for life imprisonment is 14 years.

Tumke Tagra was the deputy speaker of state legislative assembly, when the incident took place in 2017.