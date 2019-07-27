New Delhi: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday accused BJP of misusing power and agencies to poach leaders from opposition ranks. He, however, expressed confidence that the ruling party would get a ‘befitting reply’ from the voters in the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. The NCP supremo was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a book release programme in Pune.

Referring to Income Tax raids on NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif in Kolhapur, Pawar said,”After BJP returned to power at the Centre, some people (in opposition) are feeling anxious. On the other hand, those in government are misusing power and poaching leaders from other parties and agencies are of great help.”

Pawar claimed that Mushrif was asked to join BJP before this raid. “When he refused, the IT raid followed,” the NCP leader alleged.

He stated that Karnataka political crisis was an ‘ideal example of what can be done using money power’. “BJP leaders say their party is different from others, that it is a party with a difference. Now the people of the country have realised that difference. The difference is how a stable government can be destabilised using money or agencies and form a government by hook or by crook. But I am sure in the elections, voters will give them (BJP) a befitting reply,” he said.

“As far as I am concerned, I am not at all worried about the developments. In the 1980s, 60 of our people won. However, when I was abroad for 15 days, some people poached our men and only six people were left. But in the subsequent elections, all those who went that side got defeated and our new set of 60 people won,” said Pawar.

(With agency inputs)