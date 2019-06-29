Bhopal: A special court on Saturday granted bail to BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore, on June 26.

Vijayvargiya, a first-time BJP legislator who represents the assembly seat of Indore-3 has been granted bail in both the cases – thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer and case in connection with a protest in Rajbada over power cuts in the state – on a cash bail of Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively, reported news agency ANI.

The judicial magistrate court had sent him to jail for 14 days. Earlier on Thursday, a local court in Indore had refused to hear the bail plea of the BJP MLA. Following which, the case was transferred to Bhopal’s Special Court set up for public representatives.

Vijayvargiya had courted controversy after a video of him assaulting a municipal official with a cricket bat went viral on social media.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

Eye-witnesses said that the locals were protesting against razing of a house when Akash, who was a part of the protest, warned the civic body staff of consequences if they do not leave the spot.

Akash had said that he had spoken to the municipal commissioner and sought an extension of stay for the tenants in that house, which authorities claimed was dilapidated.

“In the BJP, we’ve been taught, pehle aavedan, phir nivedan aur phir danadan (first request and then attack),” he told reporters after the assault.

Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah had sought a report on the incident from the Madhya Pradesh BJP. Shah had reportedly asked the Madhya Pradesh leadership to provide the exact sequence of events and the role of party as well as the Congress leaders.

Sources close to the BJP told a leading daily that the party will take a final call on what to do with the son of the party leader after studying all the facts of the case.