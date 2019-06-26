Indore: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was on Wednesday arrested for thrashing a civic body official with a cricket bat, has been denied bail plea by an Indore court and sent to judicial custody till July 7.

Notably, Akash is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Madhya Pradesh: A Indore Court rejects bail of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore today. Akash is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/EfcWqEW0X0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

He attacked the civic body official with a cricket bat, after a heated argument over a demolition drive. Akash went about beating up the officer even as media persons surrounded him with cameras and recorded the entire incident.

A video of the assault went viral on social media, after which police filed an FIR against Akash and 10 others in connection with the assault.

Claiming that he was challenging corruption, the Madhya Pradesh lawmaker told news agency ANI, “This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption & goondaism. ‘Aavedan, nivedan aur phir dana dan’ this is our line of action.”

“Gangs dragged women out of their houses by their feet, women police should’ve been with them. When I reached there, people got angry at the officers & chased them away, we have come to the station to register FIR against the officers,” he added.

Vijayvargiya can be heard threatening in the video, saying, “Leave in five minutes or else, whatever happens, will be your responsibility.”

Eye-witnesses said the locals were protesting against razing of a house when Akash, who was a part of the protest, warned the civic body staff of consequences if they do not leave the spot.

His supporters even removed the keys of the earth moving machine brought in to carry out the demolition, they said.

According to reports, the officer had come to the area to demolish a building in the Ganji Compound area that was allegedly illegal. Attempting to stop the municipal officer from giving the order, the BJP MLA started hitting him with a bat while his supporters joined him in the violence.

By the time the police reached the spot, the situation had simmered down.