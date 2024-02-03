BJP MLA Arrested For Shooting Eknath Shinde Faction Leader Inside Police Station In Ulhasnagar

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad was arrested on Saturday for allegedly firing at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Mahesh Gaikwad at a Police Station in Ulhasnagar.

Thane: In the latest development in the Ulhasnagar firing incident, police arrested BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad on Saturday for allegedly opening fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Mahesh Gaikwad at the Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar on Friday night. Gaikwad and hisz supporter were reportedly injured in the firing incident that occurred during a conversation between the BJP MLA and city chief Mahesh Gaikwad, in the presence of Senior Inspector Anil Jagtap at the police station.

According to the eyewitness, five bullets were fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and one of his supporters.

Mahesh Gaikwad has been badly injured and is undergoing treatment at Thane’s Jupiter hospital.

According to DCP Sudhakar Pathare, Mahesh Gaikwad and Ganpat Gaikwad had differences about something and reached police station to file a complaint. “Mahesh Gaikwad and Ganpat Gaikwad had differences about something, and they came to the police station to make a complaint. At that time, they talked, and Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and his people. Two people have been injured in this. An investigation is underway,” ANI quoted DCP Pathare as saying.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said “This firing has taken place inside the police station. The one who opened fire was BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, and the one who was shot at was Shiv Sena Shinde Faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad. It is unfortunate that an MLA who needs to work for the welfare of lakhs of people is shooting people. In the 3-engine government, leaders of two parties are fighting and trying to kill each other.”

Since 2023, both the leaders have engaged in a relentless struggle for the candidature of the Kalyan East Legislative Assembly. They seize every chance to criticise each other, and the shooting incident is believed to have originated from the animosity between them.

Further investigation is underway.

