Dharwad: Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad has courted controversy, for an insensitive comment against the youth who lost his life in Ukraine recently. The MLA made the comment while responding to a reporter’s question in Dharwad on the progress in repatriating the body of the 22-year-old who was a fourth-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. Bellad told reporters that 8 to 10 students can be brought home from Ukraine instead of a body while highlighting the ‘space constraints’ in evacuation.Also Read - Karnataka to Conduct 'Tunga Aarti' Similar to Ganga Aarti on Banks of Tungabhadra River: CM Bommai

This comes at a time when the family of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagowda, the medical student from Karnataka, who was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv, wait for his body to be flown back to Karnataka. Also Read - Karnataka Minority Dept Restrains Students From Wearing Religious Symbols In Schools Amid Hijab Row

Bellad said, “While evacuating people who are alive itself is a cumbersome exercise, bringing back a body from the conflict zone to the country is a much more difficult task. Despite all these headwinds, efforts are being made by the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back people stranded in war-hit Ukraine.” Also Read - Bengaluru To Face Power Cuts From February 17 to 19 | Complete List of Affected Areas, Timings

Stating that PM Narendra Modi himself is monitoring the evacuation, the MLA said Modi has spoken to the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine, to ensure safe passage for Indians stranded there. “Airlifting people from war-hit areas is challenging. As far as bringing back a body, it is quite difficult. Moreover, more people could be accommodated in the space needed for the body,” he added.

For the unversed, India has evacuated over 3000 nationals from war-torn Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia.

Naveen was the first Indian student in Ukraine to become a victim of Russian shelling on March 1. As per reports, he came under the fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment. His parents and brother have been pleading with the Indian government to bring back his body.

PM Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have spoken to the family and assured that they will put in all efforts to bring back the body of Naveen. However, till date, the family has not got any information on the retrieval of the body.