New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Naroda MLA Balram Thawani on Monday Stoked a controversy after he was caught on camera kicking Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nitu Tejwani.

The NCP leader had on Sunday gone to Thawani’s office over some local issue. Tejwani told ANI that the BJP leader slapped and kicked her before she raised her concerns.

Narrating her ordeal, Tejwani said that her husband was also thrashed by Thawani’ people.

“I had gone to meet BJP MLA Balram Thawani over a local issue but even before hearing me he slapped me, when I fell down he started to kick me,” Nitu Tejwani said.

“I ask Modi ji, how are women safe under the BJP rule?,” the NCP leader wanted to know.

Balram Thawani issued a statement over his conduct, saying that he felt provoked and acted out in self-defence.

“I got swayed by emotions, I accept the mistake, it was not intentional. I have been in politics for the last 22 years, such thing has never happened before. I will say sorry to her, “ANI reported Thawani as saying.

Nitu Tejwani has registered a complaint against the MLA.