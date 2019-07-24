New Delhi: Hours after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka failed the floor test in the Assembly on Tuesday, BJP MLA Renukacharya took to streets dancing with party supporters.

#WATCH Karnataka BJP MLA Renukacharya dances with supporters outside the Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru. HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) government lost trust vote in the assembly, today. pic.twitter.com/6MBQNgzg4R — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

Renukacharya is the legislator from Honnali, in Devangere district of Karnataka. In the video, he can be seen being urged by party workers to dance and celebrate BJP’s win in the majority test.

The head of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition, H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister an hour after losing the trust vote in the Assembly on the confidence motion he had moved on July 18 to prove majority, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

“I hereby tender my resignation as the Chief Minister of Karnataka along with my cabinet and request you to accept the same,” Kumaraswamy said in the letter submitted to Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan.

Kumaraswamy lost the floor test by 6 votes after a four-day marathon debate. Of the 225-member Assembly, 20 legislators were absent for the floor test, reducing the House strength to 205 with 103 as the halfway mark for a simple majority.

“Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has lost the floor test, as 99 votes were in favour of the confidence motion and 105 against it,” Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar told the members of the House after the trust vote.

With IANS inputs