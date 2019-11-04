New Delhi: In a major development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Panchkula Gian Chand Gupta was on Monday unanimously elected as the Speaker of Haryana Assembly on the first day of the assembly session that began from today. The decision in this regard was taken during the first cabinet meeting that was held in Delhi soon after the government was formed in the state.

The first assembly of the state begins at a time when the state government is being blamed for the hazardous air pollution in Delhi that was mainly caused by the stubble burning of farmers in the state.

In the recently concluded Assembly election, Gupta had defeated Congress candidate Chander Mohan Bishnoi. Earlier, protem speaker of the Assembly Raghubir Singh Kadian had administered the oath of service to Khattar, Dushyant and other legislators.

The first meeting of the two-member Haryana Cabinet took place in the national capital on October 29 under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and took some key decisions regarding farmers and students.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala during the meeting had recommended the Governor to hold the first assembly session of the state from November 4.

Soon after the cabinet meeting in Delhi, Khattar had said that Haryana was ahead of set target for procurement of paddy and the state government will leave no stone unturned for the same.

“We will procure every grain of paddy produced by the farmers of Haryana,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Chief Minister said the state government will provide decomposers to the farmers at subsidised rates to encourage them to avoid stubble burning. “I will announce the decision tomorrow with more details,” he had said.

Khattar also had said that he has written a letter to the Governor recommending him to convene the Assembly session from November 4.

Khattar was last month sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana where the BJP formed a government in alliance with the newly formed Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala, who took oath as Khattar’s deputy. BJP had won 40 seats and was six short of a majority in the 90-member Assembly while JJP won 10 seats.