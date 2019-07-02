Bhopal: A BJP MLA in MP has approached the police claiming that she received an unsigned letter carrying a threat of blowing up Union Home Minister Amit Shah whenever he would visit the town. Ganjbasoda MLA Leena Jain said it also carried a threat to her.

Ganjbasoda is a tehsil in MP’s Vidisha district. “BJP MLA Leena Jain has complained to police that she has received a hand-written letter threatening to kill her and also BJP president and Union Home Minister in a bomb blast whenever he visits Ganjbasoda town,” Vidisha Superintendent of Police Vinayak Verma said on Monday.

The letter also threatened to blow up the local bus stand, railway station and government hospital, the SP said. He said, “Security has been beefed up. Search operations are being carried out and as a precautionary measure, the bomb disposal and dog squads have been called in from Bhopal for deployment.”

The local railway station and government hospital and a few other places have been searched, the SP said, adding that prima facie it looked like the handiwork of a “mentally unstable person”.