New Delhi: On a day a three-day total lockdown started in Tripura, an MLA of the ruling BJP has come under fire for allegedly organising a dinner party at the MLA Hostel on Sunday, in violation of the general COVID-19 norms, and just hours before the total lockdown came into effect in the state. Also Read - Tripura Lockdown News: 3-Day Total Shutdown in State From July 27; Number of Cases Near 3,800-Mark

As per reports, the MLA, Sudip Roy Barman, hosted around 80 people at the MLA Hostel near Budhha Nagar in capital Agartala. The party reportedly continued till midnight. Also Read - Panic Among Tripura Authorities After COVID Positive Man Organises 'Shradh' Ritual at Home, 40 Guests Come in Contact

When contacted by media, he said that he had not done anything wrong. Calling it a ‘private affair’, Burman said that he had not violated the lockdown as the party was attended only by his colleagues staying at the hostel, adding that nobody came from outside. Also Read - Tripura Lockdown News: Week-long Shutdown in Areas Bordering Bangladesh From Friday | Here's What's Allowed, What's Not

Notably, Burman joined the BJP in 2017 from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Before TMC, he was a member of the Congress. He is the current MLA from the Agartala constituency, having won four successive Assembly elections from here, since 1998.

Last month, he was removed from the state cabinet for alleged anti-party activities. The multiple portfolios that he held were allocated between Chief Minister Biplab Deb and deputy CM Jishnu Dev Verma.

CM Biplab Deb had on Saturday announced the three-day total lockdown in Tripura to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission in the state. The lockdown began at 5 AM today and will be lifted at 5 AM on July 30.

On Monday, Tripura recorded 37 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths. The state’s overall tally reached 3,920, including 13 deaths.