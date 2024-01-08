Home

BJP MLA Surendra Pal Singh TT Who Got Ministry Loses To Congress Rival In Rajasthan Election

Surendra Pal Singh TT, the minister from Rajasthan who attained his position without an MLA vote, recently faced a setback in the Assembly election. Congress party's Rupinder Singh Kunnar outshined him by securing an impressive lead of 11,283 votes in the Karanpur constituency.

BJP MLA Surendra Pal Singh TT Who Got Ministry Loses To Congress Rival In Rajasthan Election (Image: IANS)

Jaipur: Surendra Pal Singh TT, although appointed as the minister in Rajasthan without an MLA election, didn’t fare well in the recent Assembly election. His opponent, a Congressman named Rupinder Singh Kunnar, won over him by a significant number of 11,283 votes, securing the Karanpur seat. Earlier, Surendra Pal Singh TT was serving as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) under Bhajan Lal’s reign. This unexpected loss is indeed a jolt for him as a BJP candidate, as per a report by news agency IANS.

This is the first time in Rajasthan that a leader who became a minister before becoming an MLA has lost the election. The Assembly elections were held in November, but the election for the Karanpur seat was postponed due to the deaths of the Congress candidate and the then MLA, Gurmeet Singh Kunnar. The Congress then gave the ticket to his son, Rupinder Singh Kunnar.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Congratulates

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara, while congratulating Rupinder Singh Kunnar on the victory, said that this mandate was a “slap on the dictatorship of the BJP.”.

At the same time, BJP state president C.P. Joshi said that he would review the reasons for the defeat. Kunnar got 94,761 votes and TT got 83,500 votes.

Counting was done on Monday at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Government PG College. Voting on this seat was held on January 5. Even before winning the elections, this seat was in the news due to the appointment of BJP candidate Surendra Pal Singh TT as a minister in the new government.

The eyes of the entire state were fixed on this election result. The counting of votes was completed in 18 rounds. TT was ahead in the first two rounds but started falling behind from the third round onward. After the defeat in the Assembly elections, the question being raised is whether TT will remain a minister now or not.

Rule Regarding Ministry

According to the rules, any Indian citizen can remain a minister for six months without becoming an MLA. TT has lost the Assembly elections, so there will be moral pressure on the BJP and TT to leave the ministerial post, but legally he can remain a minister for six months. At present, it has been only eight days since he became a minister. He had not even taken charge yet. Everything will depend on the BJP leadership, whether it wants to retain TT as a minister or not.

After the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunnar, elections were not held for the Karanpur Assembly seat on November 25. In Rajasthan, out of 200 Assembly seats, the BJP won 115, Congress won 70, BAP won three, BSP won two, RLD won one, RLP won one and independents won eight seats.

(With inputs from agencies)

