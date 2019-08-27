New Delhi: Criticism didn’t stop at the prolonged delay in the cabinet extension of Karnataka government as one of the deputies to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who was infamous for watching pornography in a state assembly.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Laxman Savadi, along with Govind Kajrol and Ashwath Narayan, was on Monday appointed as the Deputy Chief Ministers in the newly formed Yediyurappa cabinet.

Yediyurappa’s decision on the inclusion of Savadi was questioned by his close aide BJP MLA MP Renukacharya. “What was the necessity or urgency to induct him (Laxman Savadi) as a minister even though he lost the election?” Renukacharya had asked.

In 2012, Savadi and two others were caught watching pornographic video clip during a Vidhan Soudha meeting that caused major embarrassment for the BJP. Justifying their act, Savadi had clarified that they were watching it for “educational purposes” as the assembly was going to discuss a rave party scandal in Mangaluru.

Although he lost the election, Savadi was rewarded for his part in destabilising Congress-JDS coalition and persuading more than half a dozen ‘rebel’ members to join BJP.

The portfolio allocation which was slated to occur on Sunday was postponed to Monday following the demise of former union minister Arun Jaitley.

Portfolios of other ministers include- V Somanna (Housing), C T Ravi (Tourism, Kannada and Culture), Basavaraj Bommai (Home), Kota Shrinivas Poojari (Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport), J C Madhuswamy (Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Minor Irrigation). C C Patil has been allotted Mines and Geology, H Nagesh (Excise), Prabhu Chavan (Animal Husbandry), and Shahsikala Jolle (Women and Child Development).