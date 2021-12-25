Hyderabad: Urging Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) to not allow comedian Munawar Faruqui’s scheduled show in Hyderabad on January 9, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh on Saturday said that if the event takes place in the city, “Hindus will come on roads and protests will take place.” Faruqui had announced a show in Hyderabad after the state’s minister KT Rama Rao invited him and another comedian Kunal Kamra to perform in Telangana’s capital city.Also Read - After Munawar Faruqui, Kunal Kamra's Shows Cancelled in Bengaluru Following Threats

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "Requesting @TelanganaDGP not to grant permission for the #MunawarFaruqui program in Hyderabad as he spreads hatred against Hindu God & Goddess. We don't want the peace of #Hyderabad to be disturbed in any way."

Requesting @TelanganaDGP not to grant permission for the #MunawarFaruqui program in Hyderabad as he spreads hatred against Hindu God & Goddess. We don't want the peace of #Hyderabad to be disturbed in any way. pic.twitter.com/1Ardhv8bGa — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) December 25, 2021

Singh attached a copy of letter he wrote to the DGP regarding the issue, with the tweet. In the letter, the BJP leader warned that if the programme is conducted in the city, “the Hindu supporters will come on roads and protests will be taken place in the peaceful Hyderabad.”

“We hope our request will be considered in keeping the Social and Religious atmosphere in control,” he said, adding, “Munawar Faruqui spreads hatred against Hindu Gods and Goddess. We don’t want the peace of Hyderabad to be disturbed in any way.”

Referring to Faruqui’s arrest in Indore in January this year and subsiquent bail, Singh said “the individual is habituated to create hatred against Hindu God and Goddess in several of his previous programs also.” He called Faruqui a “joker” who also spoke against “CAA Act, Godhra incidents and on deaths of Kar sevaks in many of his speeches”.

Faruqui, who was in prison for 37 days received a bail in February this year. However, trouble seems not leave the comedian’s side as he hit the headlines again after back to back cancellation of several of his shows on account of possible unrest. He has put out an emotional not on social media post saying ‘Artist has lost, hatred has won’, after his show got cancelled in Bengaluru following a complaint of various right-wing organisations in November this year.

On December 17, Telengana Minister and TRS working president KTR invited Faruqui and Kunal Kamra to do shows in Hyderabad. Speaking at a public event, the Minister took a dig at ‘cosmopolitan Bengaluru’ and said, ” Hyderabad is a truly cosmopolitan city and we don’t cancel shows of Munnawar Faruqui or Kunal Kamra just because we are not politically aligned to them ’’

Following this, Faruqui had announced a show in Hyderabad on scheduled to be held on January 9, 2022. The comedian is also scheduled to perform in Kolkata on January 16.