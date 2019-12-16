Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs on Monday arrived for the winter session of Maharashtra assembly, wearing caps on which ‘I am Savarkar Too’ was written in Marathi.

The MLAs wore the caps to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, which drew widespread condemnation even from Shiv Sena, the party’s ally in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena, stated that the party has respect for Gandhi and Nehru, hence Congress should not insult Savarkar.

Notably, opposition leader and former state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also seen wearing the ‘I am Savarkar Too’ cap. A day before, Fadnavis had stated that the opposition will move a condemnation motion in the state assembly, over the Congress leader’s comments on Savarkar.

Nagpur: BJP MLAs including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrive for assembly's winter session wearing 'I am Savarkar' caps https://t.co/wNyohx585c pic.twitter.com/ZAtmdoglDx — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

Prior to this, the BJP had held a protest march on Sunday evening to oppose Gandhi’s “insult to the great freedom fighter.” Around 500 people holding placards, posters and banners condemning Gandhi’s remark, walked along SV Road near Kandivli, via Malad towards Dadar.

The controversy erupted on December 15, when while speaking at Congress’s Bharat Bachao rally, Rahul Gandhi had rejected BJP’s demand for apology over his ‘rape in India’ barb, and said that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not ‘Rahul Savarkar, and he will never tender apology for speaking the truth.

Amid debate over Rahul’s remark, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut clarified the party’s stand, saying that there will be no compromise on Savarkar .

“Veer Savarkar was not only Maharashtra’s pride but a blessing to the country’s. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar too laid down his life for the country. There is a need to respect every such legend. There is no give-take in the same. Jai Hind,” Raut tweeted

The winter session of the state legislature will begin in Nagpur today and conclude on December 21.