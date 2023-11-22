Home

BJP Moves Election Commission Against Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Panauti’ Jibe at PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday moved the Election Commission against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's ‘panauti’ (bad omen) jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party moved the Election Commission on Wednesday against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘panauti’ (bad omen) jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan on Tuesday, had said, ““Panauti… Panauti… Panauti… our boys were well on their way to winning the world cup but Panauti made them lose… the people of this country know.”

